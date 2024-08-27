Azerbaijani FM heads to Türkiye for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday left for Türkiye on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, FM Bayramov is scheduled to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.In a statement on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that during FM Bayramov’s visit to Ankara, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as current regional and international developments, will be discussed.

News.Az