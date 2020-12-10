Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Iran, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, Shamkhani expressed satisfaction with the establishment of peace between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the return of the occupied territories to their mainland and wished success for the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the path of growth and development.

Speaking about the development of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, he noted that the completion of joint projects and as well as starting new mutual cooperation in various fields requires more serious efforts.

Minister Bayramov noted with satisfaction the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the just position of Azerbaijan and its principled policy pursued in this regard. Touching upon the will of the leaders of the two countries to develop and strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, he noted that Azerbaijan is ready to develop relations with Iran.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az