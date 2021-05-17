Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with French counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister had a phone conversation with Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Yves Le Drian on May 16.

The phone conversation took place on the initiative of the French side.

The ministers discussed issues related to the recent tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Minister Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the measures taken after a long time to strengthen the border with Armenia, in particular, the deployment of the Azerbaijani border forces in the positions belonging to our country, Azerbaijan's constructive approach to resolving existing disagreements and tensions between the sides, including the immediate visit of the leadership of the State Border Service to the region and negotiations with the opposite side.

Minister Bayramov stressed the inadmissibility of exaggeration and politicization of the border tensions and the importance of resolving such issues through negotiations.

The ministers also held a general exchange of views on post-conflict issues.

News.Az