Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with UAE counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

Touching upon the current global situation, the ministers exchanged information on the measures taken to combat the global pandemic, and in this respect, stressed the importance of strengthening mutual support and solidarity between the countries, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides then discussed the perspectives of further development of bilateral relations, including the implementation of concrete actions of bilateral cooperation agenda. Revitalizing the mutual tourism services after the pandemic was underlined by the Ministers.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views over the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UAE within the framework of various international organizations and agreed to invigorate joint efforts to this end.

