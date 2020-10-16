Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with UK counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas of the United Kingdom Wendy Morton.

Minister Bayramov informed his counterpart on the continuous violation by Armenia of the humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The FM stressed the indiscriminate targeting of the Azerbaijani civilian population and infrastructures, cities, located far from the conflict zone, missile attacks on Ganja causing serious casualties among peaceful population. The minister also noted that this morning Tartar region of Azerbaijan was again targeted by the armed forces of Armenia and as a result of artillery shelling 3 civilians killed and 5 seriously wounded.

Firmly condemning these crimes against humanity by Armenia, Minister Bayramov stressed that the political-military leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for these criminal acts.

FM Wendy Morton expressed her serious concern over the loss of civilian lives. She underlined the importance of decreasing the tensions and respecting the ceasefire. Minister Wendy Morton highlighted the necessity of a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

News.Az