Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker on Monday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides had an exchange of views on the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

The sides also discussed various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az