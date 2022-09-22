Azerbaijani FM holds several bilateral meetings in New York (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic Faisal Mikdad and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abshir Omar Huruse on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on activities and cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement, bilateral relations and regional issues, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

FM Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude for the support given to the initiatives of Azerbaijan during the country`s chairmanship within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and informed his colleagues about the upcoming plans.

The FMs of Mongolia, Syria and Somalia expressed their intention to further expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as on a bilateral basis.

The sides also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az