Azerbaijani FM holds several meetings during his visit to Turkmenistan

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a visit to Turkmenistan on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration, development and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Minister Bayramov within the framework of his visit.

Minister Bayramov also met with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov one-on-one, as well as in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

News.Az