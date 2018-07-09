Azerbaijani FM: If Armenia’s new gov’t follow Sargsyan regime’s path, they’ll meet the same fate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian leadership must realize that the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can create opportunities for regional cooperation, which they greatly need and ensure lasting peace in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with AZERTAC agency.

Mammadyarov said the agreement reached early this year was to intensify peace talks following the elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the current agenda.

“As can be seen, Armenia underwent an inevitable political crisis. Azerbaijan has always stated that the Sargsyan regime’s policy leads Armenia to the abyss. Closely following the political processes in Armenia, the Azerbaijani side stated that if the new government in Armenia is to pursue a coherent policy, progress can be achieved towards resolving this conflict. If they follow the path of Sargsyan’s regime, they will meet the same fate,” the top diplomat noted.

Mammadyarov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s position in the negotiation process is clear, unambiguous and decisive, and it, first of all, is based on the norms and principles of international law, and UN Security Council’s resolutions.

The foreign minister said that the format and agenda of the negotiation process, conducted with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, are clear.

“The road map for the process of a stage-by-stage solution is also well known to all. In order to achieve progress in the conflict resolution, first and foremost, the fact of occupation must be eliminated and Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as enshrined in the resolutions of the UN Security Council,” he added.

Mammadyarov also announced that he will meet with his Armenian counterpart in Brussels on July 11 with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

“The choice is for Armenia. The upcoming meeting will show whether Armenia is ready to play a constructive role in the conflict settlement or not,” the foreign minister said.

News.Az

News.Az