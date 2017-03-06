Azerbaijani FM in Russia for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Monday arrived in Russia for an official visit.

Minister Mammadyarov will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and other officials, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told APA.



Meanwhile, FM Mammadyarov will attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition devoted to the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, deliver a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of Russia’s Foreign Ministry and take part in other events.

News.Az

News.Az