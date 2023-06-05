Azerbaijani FM informs co-rapporteurs of PACE about post-conflict situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Jan Lidel-Grindger and Liz Christophersen, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that at the meeting, the parties discussed issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and PACE, further prospects, including the current situation in the region and the possible contribution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov, speaking about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the large-scale restoration and construction projects being carried out by Azerbaijan, noted that despite Armenia’s provocations and efforts to slow down the processes, Azerbaijan is taking important steps toward ensuring peace and stability in the region, including signing a peace treaty, opening all communications and other issues. The meeting also touched upon issues such as the existing mine threat in the territories liberated from occupation, and Armenia’s failure to fulfill its obligations arising from the tripartite statement of November 10.

The co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee reported that during their visit to Azerbaijan, they visited the Agdam region and closely familiarized themselves with the large-scale reconstruction work being carried out by the country The importance of ensuring peace and security in the region was emphasized.

Parties also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az