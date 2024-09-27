Azerbaijani FM informs Egyptian counterpart on progress in normalization with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Expatriate Affairs, during the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, News.Az reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Minister Badr Adelatty on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, expressing his hope that this appointment would contribute to further enhancing relations between the two countries.The Azerbaijani FM noted that the constructive friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, which are based on mutual trust and confidence, have a long history. He noted that the close contacts between the two countries’ heads of state enabled preserving and furthering these ties. In this vein, the Azerbaijani top diplomat underscored the significance of the Azerbaijani President’s latest official visit to Egypt in terms of opening a new chapter in developing bilateral relations and bringing numerous opportunities for cooperation.Minister Bayramov expressed his gratitude to the Egyptian counterpart for Egypt’s state-level participation at the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, noting that this prestigious event would create further opportunities for the green energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt.He also briefed the Egyptian FM about the current post-conflict situation and realities in the region, as well as progress of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.The meeting also discussed other bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual concern.

News.Az