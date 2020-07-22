Azerbaijani FM informs Turkic Council Sec-Gen on Armenian military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), Baghdad Amreyev, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Secretary General Amreyev congratulated Bayramov on his appointment as Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and wished him success in his future endeavors. Minister Bayramov thanked Secretary General for his sincere congratulations.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkic Council and exchanged views on future prospects of this cooperation.

Amreyev praised the active role of Azerbaijan within Turkic Council and its contribution to the activity of the organization and expressed confidence that cooperation with Azerbaijan will be further developed.

Bayramov informed the Secretary General about the military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the ongoing tense situation in the region. He thanked the Secretary General for the just statement based on the norms and principles of international law, made on behalf of the Turkic Council on the recent military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces and the tension on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

News.Az