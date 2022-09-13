Azerbaijani FM informs US Assistant Secretary of State about Armenia’s large-scale provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Ongoing clashes and tension as a result of large-scale provocation by Armenia were discussed during the phone conversation.

Minister Bayramov informed the counterpart about the large-scale provocations of the armed forces of Armenia in the Azerbaijan-Armenia border areas, as well as the measures taken to prevent military threats to the territory and sovereignty of our country, and to ensure the safety of our military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure works. The minister emphasized that the fact of Armenia’s regular opening fires at our positions and civilian population over the past month, increasing militarization along the borders of Azerbaijan, and continuing planting of landmines of territories is an indication that Armenia has been preparing for a large-scale military provocation.

It was brought to the attention that the aggression of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan grossly violates the fundamental norms and principles of international law, as well as the provisions of the trilateral statements signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation, and the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, thereby completely contradicting the ongoing normalization and the peace process. It was informed that Azerbaijan is not interested in increasing military tension at a time when large-scale restoration and construction works were being carried out by Azerbaijan in these territories liberated from the occupation.

Donfried expressed her concern about the growing tension and military clashes in the region, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

News.Az