Azerbaijani FM: It is important to punish perpetrator of terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Mehdi Safari, Iran`s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy who is Azerbaijan to participate in the Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19, News.az reports.

The meeting covered issues related to the agenda of the Summit-Level Meeting in Baku, as well as the treacherous terrorist attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the importance of identifying and punishing in appropriate way the perpetrator, organizer and mastermind of the treacherous attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

Highlighting the importance of fulfilling obligations stipulated in the “Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the receiving state is responsible for ensuring protection of diplomatic premises and embassy employees from all kinds of attacks.

The minister said that Azerbaijan is analysing the details and footage of the terrorist attack and stressed the need for Iran to answer the terror-related questions of the Azerbaijani side.

News.Az