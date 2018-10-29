Azerbaijani FM leaves for Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left for Turkey on a working visit, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, Mammadyarov will take part at the 7th trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Georgia and Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the 6th trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran to be held in Istanbul.

