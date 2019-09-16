Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM leaves for visits to Holy See, Italy and Hungary

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for an official visit to the Holy See, to be followed by working visits to the Italian Republic and Hungary.

As part of the visits, Minister Mammadyarov will hold bilateral meetings with the government officials, as well as participate in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and opening of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

News.Az


