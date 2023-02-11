Azerbaijani FM left for Türkiye's Kahramanmaras
On February 11, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for the city of Kahramanmaras to visit the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.
A meeting between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavuşoglu is planned as part of the visit.