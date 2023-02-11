Azerbaijani FM left for Türkiye's Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 11, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, left for the city of Kahramanmaras to visit the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

A meeting between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavuşoglu is planned as part of the visit.

News.Az