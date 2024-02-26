Azerbaijani FM: Longstanding lack of accountability of perpetrators created environment of impunity in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“President Ilham Aliyev has been consistently and systematically working to hold perpetrators criminally liable for the Khojaly tragedy, seeking to redress historical wrongs. The fact that those responsible have been not prosecuted for many years has fostered an atmosphere of impunity within Armenia,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, News.Az reports.

He said that the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide had been held accountable in recent years with the necessary works underway in this regard.

News.Az