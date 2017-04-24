Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM Mammadyarov leaves for Lithuania

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has departed to Lithuania for an official visit.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs that in the framework of visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will have meetings with Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius and other officials.

