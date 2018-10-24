Azerbaijani FM Mammadyarov meets with John Bolton

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday met with a delegation headed by Assistant to the President of the United States of America for National Security Affairs John Bolton, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Underlining that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the relations with the United States of America, Minister Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the U.S. in several fields, particularly in the framework of the fight against terrorism. The minister also thanked the U.S. Government for its support to the projects implemented by the initiative of Azerbaijan.

Highlighting the necessity of further developing the cooperation relations in different spheres between the two countries Bolton said that the U.S.-Azerbaijani relations are of the strategic importance.

Bolton also reiterated that the contributions of Azerbaijan to the operations in Afghanistan in the framework of the fight against terrorism is highly appreciated.

Briefing his interlocutor about the negotiation process on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Minister Mammadyarov underlined that the current status-quo is unacceptable and unsustainable.

He emphasized the illegal existence of the armed forces of Armenia on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and stressed that in order to achieve a sustainable and peaceful solution to the conflict, first of all the Armenian troops should be withdrawn from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the people who were forced to flee these territories should return to their homelands.

At the meeting the sides discussed the energy, transit and transport projects realized by the initiative of Azerbaijan, especially Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Southern Gas Corridor.

Furthermore the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

