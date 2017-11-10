Azerbaijani FM meets African Union commissioners for economic and social affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the AU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Viktor Harrison and Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil as part of his official visit to Ethiopia.

At the meeting the sides noted that the African Union and Azerbaijan have wide opportunities for cooperation in political, economic, logistics, science, education, youth policy, sports and education.

The sides pointed out the importance of continuing cooperation in this area, noting that many students from the African continent studied in Azerbaijan in various fields during the USSR period.

At the meeting, the participants praised Azerbaijan's contribution to development of multiculturalism, interreligions and intercultural dialogue, and participation of high-level delegations of the African Union and member-states in the forums of humanitarian and intercultural dialogue in Baku.

In addition, the sides also noted the Humanitarian Projects successfully implemented by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with other partner organizations in Africa, the girls training programs implemented by Azerbaijan and UNESCO in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Liberia through the Trust Fund, and noted the importance of attracting the African Union Commission as a partner in the projects.

The sides agreed to exchange experiences and organize visits of delegations in areas of mutual interest.

