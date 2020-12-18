Azerbaijani FM meets Belgian deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the framework of his working visit Brussels, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions Sophie Wilmes, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as partnership with the European Union.

One of the focused issues of the meeting was energy cooperation, the launch of the Southern Gas Corridor and the representation of a Belgian company at the Southern Gas Corridor consortium.

The sides also discussed the latest situation in the region. Minister Bayramov informed the other side about the provocation launched by Armenia on September 27 this year, Azerbaijan's counter-offensive operations and the 44-day Patriotic War. The Belgian minister was informed about the war crimes committed by Armenia during this period, purposeful targeting the Azerbaijani civilian population, as well as the issues that Azerbaijan has numerous facts on transfer of foreign fighters and mercenaries by Armenian government to the region and bringing this information to the attention of the relevant international organizations.

Bayramov informed the other side about the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020 and its implementation. At the same time, noting the post-conflict recovery and reconstruction phase, Minister Bayramov said that a new framework for security and cooperation has been established, which opens new opportunities for the development and prosperity of the region.

Touching upon the adoption of unilateral and biased decisions against Azerbaijan by the parliaments of some European countries, the minister brought to the attention of the other side with regret that the Belgian Parliament adopted similar decision. He stressed that despite the inclusion of the references to the norms and principles of the international law and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council to this decision as a result of the Belgian government's explanation, the document contains a number of issues not reflecting the reality causes a serious concern to the Azerbaijani public.

In her turn, Sophie Wilmes expressed the interest in developing cooperation between the two countries. She stated that Belgium has always acted in accordance with international law in the development of bilateral relations. Drawing attention to the process of establishing long lasting peace and sustainable development in the post-conflict period, Sophie Wilmes said that Belgium will be pleased to participate in this process.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az