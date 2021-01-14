Azerbaijani FM meets Chief of Pakistan’s Army Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his official visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the victory in the Patriotic War. He also stated that Pakistan has always stood by Azerbaijan, supported Azerbaijan's just position and the Army of Pakistan expressed its moral support and solidarity with Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude for the congratulations. The Minister briefed his interlocutor on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict, the 44-day Patriotic War, the war crimes committed by Armenia during this period, the targeting of civilians, as well as the current situation in the region. The Minister also expressed deep gratitude to the Pakistani side for its unequivocal support, including the moral support to Azerbaijan's position which is based on international law.

The sides exchanged views on demining activities, rehabilitation and construction works, infrastructure projects and other issues currently being carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed the importance of developing relations between the two countries, including cooperation in the field of military-technical and military education areas.

News.Az