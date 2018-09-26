Azerbaijani FM meets counterparts from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda in New-York

The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Louis Hilton Straker and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Immigration Everly Paul Chet Greene on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, as well as the issues of mutual cooperation and support within international organizations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

