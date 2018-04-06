Azerbaijani FM meets Cuban counterpart
- 06 Apr 2018 09:53
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130156
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-fm-meets-cuban-counterpart Copied
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Cuban Foreign Minister Aledardo Moreno.
During the meeting the sides emphasized that the NAM ministerial meeting held in Baku was successful in terms of broad discussions and productive outcome, the Foreign Ministry reports. It was noted that Azerbaijan will preside over NAM between 2019-2022 and host the NAM Summit in 2019.
News.Az