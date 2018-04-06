Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM meets Cuban counterpart

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM meets Cuban counterpart

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Cuban Foreign Minister Aledardo Moreno.

During the meeting the sides emphasized that the NAM ministerial meeting held in Baku was successful in terms of broad discussions and productive outcome, the Foreign Ministry reports. It was noted that Azerbaijan will preside over NAM between 2019-2022 and host the NAM Summit in 2019.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      