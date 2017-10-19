Azerbaijani FM meets delegation of Gulf Cooperation Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdullatif Al-Zeidan

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council and its member states. It was noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council played an important framework for the development of bilateral relations on an institutional basis, the Ministry told News.Az.

The recent increase in the number of tourists from Azerbaijan to the Gulf Cooperation Council and opening of direct flights to Azerbaijan has been highlighted as a positive development. The sides also noted the importance of further joint efforts in this direction.

It was stated that the Azerbaijan-Gulf Cooperation Council Forum, to be held in Baku on 19-20 October 2017, will create favorable conditions for further development of this cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, investments and tourism.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

