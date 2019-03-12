Azerbaijani FM meets delegation of Kuwaiti National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation of the Kuwait-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Kuwait National Assembly headed by Khalid al-Utaybi, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Greeting the guests Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the current level of bilateral political relations between two states. He stressed the importance of holding the meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Kuwait to explore opportunities for economic cooperation. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan applies a simplified visa regime for the citizens of Kuwait, and expressed his confidence that the existence of direct flights between the two states boost the flow of tourists.

Expressing their satisfaction on visiting Azerbaijan, Khalid al-Utaybi said that bilateral relations have a profound historical background and stressed the importance for further expansion of trade relations. Speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he emphasized that Kuwait supports the just position of Azerbaijan on the conflict resolution.

Expressing his gratitude for Kuwait's fair position and support on the conflict settlement, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the humanitarian assistance of Kuwait to Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs during the early years of our independence.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.

