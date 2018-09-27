Azerbaijani FM meets executive director of UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met the Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) Michele Coninsx on 26 September in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, referring to the visit of the CTED delegation to Baku on July 2018, cooperation of Azerbaijan with CTED in implementing the Committees recommendations and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions was mentioned with appreciation.

The sides also had an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest in the field of counter-terrorism.

