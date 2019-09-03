Azerbaijani FM meets French envoy upon completion of her diplomatic term

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of French Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

Ambassador Aurelia Bouchez expressed her gratitude for the support rendered to fulfill her diplomatic activities and she noted that Azerbaijan as the leading country of the region is the main partner for France in the region. The importance of the energy and connectivity projects realized upon the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan was highlighted. Ambassador Aurelia Bouchez said that as a result of the policy pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan towards diversification of the economy, Azerbaijan has transformed itself from a traditional oil industry country into a country where the non-oil sector is developing.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the successful development of bilateral ties and referred to the recent mutual exchange of visits as an important impetus to further deepening of the relationship. Speaking about the latest situation with regard to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the baseless statements of the Armenian political leadership are aimed at further escalation of the situation in the region.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in political, economic, cultural, scientific-educational, energy, agriculture and other fields between Azerbaijan and France.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Aurelia Bouchez every success in her future endeavors.

News.Az

