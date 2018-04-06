Azerbaijani FM meets Gabon counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon Noel Nelson Messonne within the framework of the Non-Aligned conference in Baku.

The Gabon Minister expressed his satisfaction with his visit to our country and thanked the Non-Aligned Movement for the high level of organization of the Foreign Ministers meeting.

The ministers emphasized the importance of high level official visits and regular political consultations between the foreign ministries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed about the country's bid for hosting Expo-2025.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in science, education and culture, cooperation opportunities within the African Union and other organizations, as well as prospects of cooperation in oil and gas, agriculture and other areas.

News.Az

