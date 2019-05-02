Azerbaijani FM meets Ghanaian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

The Ghanaian minister expressed her satisfaction for being again in our country and especially noted the high level organization of the event, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged their views over the development of relations between the two countries. The sides discussed the educational opportunities in Azerbaijan for the Ghanaian student in order to enhance the people-to-people contacts.

At the meeting the sides discussed cooperation with African Union as well.

Furthermore, during the meeting other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

News.Az

