Azerbaijani FM meets his Turkish counterpart

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 6th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the high level of cooperation between the two brotherly states in all spheres, as well as the contribution of the meetings held in various formats to bilateral relations. In this regard, the sides noted the successful development of cooperation both in bilateral and in trilateral formats Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey, Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey and Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Turkey and exchanged views on the issues on the agenda.



The Ministers highly appreciated the cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations.



They noted the importance of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-level Strategic Cooperation Council in the development of cooperation between the two countries and the role of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission in ensuring sustainable, stable and long-term development of trade and economic relations.



It was noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be put into operation soon and this project will serve the development and progress in and beyond the region. At the same time, the Trans-Anadolu (TANAP) project will be executed within the fixed time, according to the political will of the two countries.



Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his counterpart about the negotiating process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and Armenia's nonconstructive policy. He said that in order to achieve progress in the settlement of the conflict, Armenian forces should be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

