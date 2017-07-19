Azerbaijani FM meets his Turkish counterpart - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Foreign Minister of Turkey is on a visit to Baku for participation in the fourth trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

According to the press service for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, during the meeting the sides praised the high level of development and political dialogue in all spheres between the two fraternal countries.

They broadly discussed the process of talks on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and noted that Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and continued occupation of lands pose a serious threat to regional peace and security.

The participants in the meeting stressed that Azerbaijan-Turkey is a crucial factor stabilizing the situation in the region and highly appreciated the results of the latest meeting of the high-level Strategic Cooperation Council. They also noted the successful operation of the peacekeeping mission of Azerbaijani and Turkish contingents in Afghanistan.



The two parties also praised cooperation between the two countries within international and regional organizations.

They stressed the important role of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission in ensuring sustainable, stable and long-term development of trade and economic relations and noted the significance of further intensification of the work of the commission. They also spoke about the importance of developing the bilateral and transit transportation opportunities (railway, water and automobile transportations), as well as the soonest completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project in development of bilateral trade and economic ties.

The sides also hailed the successful implementation of the TANAP project and its continuation by the schedule.

News.Az

