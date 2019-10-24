Azerbaijani FM meets ICRC president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future perspectives of Azerbaijan and the ICRC relations and expressed hope for further development of the existing successful cooperation, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov noted that the ICRC is one of the main partners of Azerbaijan in the humanitarian field and he positively assessed the ICRC activities in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Touching upon the release of hostages based on the principle of “all for all”, the Minister emphasized the importance of continuation of efforts to this end.

Noting the continued efforts by the ICRC, Peter Maurer, in his turn, provided information on the work undertaken by his organization in this direction.

Afterwards, the ICRC president thanked for the invitation to the NAM Summit and stressed that the ICRC is always ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the humanitarian field.

