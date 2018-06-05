Azerbaijani FM meets incoming Bulgarian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Azerbaijan Nikolai Yankov.

The ambassador, who presented the copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, said he is happy to be appointed to Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts for the further development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria during his tenure, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished success to Ambassador Nikolai Yankov in his diplomatic mission.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the spirit of strategic partnership and high-level political dialogue. It was noted that the foundation of the Southern Gas Corridor and TANAP and TAP projects will create favorable conditions for energy cooperation between our countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that Bulgaria's position on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict within the framework of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in line with the UN Security Council resolutions is highly appreciated.

The sides exchanged views on issues related to the bilateral agenda.

News.Az

