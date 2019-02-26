Azerbaijani FM meets Indonesian counterpart in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of his working visit to Geneva, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries and expressed their satisfaction over the current level of political relations. Furthermore, they discussed the cooperation issues within the international organizations, in particular the UN.

Mammadyarov and Marsudi also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

