Azerbaijani FM meets Kyrgyz counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aydarbekov on the sidelines of the 7th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council).

The sides discussed the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan and stressed the importance of further strengthening of bilateral relations in all directions, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In this regard, the activities of the relevant Intergovernmental Commission were highly appreciated and the sides focused on the prospects developing by Kyrgyzstan to become more active in regional transport corridors by developing railway projects.

The ministers touched upon cooperation within the Turkic Council and stressed the importance of further developing trade, economic and tourism relations between the participating countries. They also stressed the effectiveness of cooperation within the framework of other international organizations.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and other issues of mutual interest.

