Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE MG co-chairs in Paris

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer (United States), Stéphane Visconti (Fr

Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is also taking part in the meeting.

The parties are discussing the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the recent developments in Armenia. 

