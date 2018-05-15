Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE MG co-chairs in Paris
- 15 May 2018 10:50
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer (United States), Stéphane Visconti (Fr
Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is also taking part in the meeting.
The parties are discussing the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the recent developments in Armenia.
