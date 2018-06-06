Azerbaijani FM meets Peru's first ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani FM meets Peru's first ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received Peru's first Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan María Milagros Castañón Seoane.

Ambassador María Seoane presented a copy of her credentials to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated María Seoane on her appointment as the Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished her success in her future activities.

Ambassador María Seoane stressed that she would spare no efforts for the further development of relations between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az