Azerbaijani FM meets Peruvian counterpart

On the sidelines of his working visit to Peru, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with his Peruvian counterpart Néstor Popolizio Bar

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of Azerbaijan-Peru relations, regional issues, as well as the cooperation within the international organizations, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov thanked his counterpart for the support provided to Azerbaijan in becoming the observer member of the Pacific Alliance. He underlined that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with the Alliance and he emphasized the potentials for active participation of Pacific Alliance with the Asian countries in trade cooperation, taking advantage of the opportunities created within the Alliance.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the cooperation issues within the Alliance during the Azerbaijani Presidency to the Non-Aligned Movement.

