Azerbaijani FM meets Polish counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his Polish counterpart Witold Jan Waszczykowski in Warsaw April 11, APA reported.

Mammadyarov, who is on an official visit to Poland, will take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership in Warsaw on April 12. The Azerbaijani minister will make a speech and have bilateral meetings as part of the meeting. 

