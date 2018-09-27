Azerbaijani FM meets president of Inter-Parliamentary Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 26, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting the sides highly appreciated the current status of relations between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union and underlined their confidence that the Fifth IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be held in Baku in December 2018 will give an impetus to further development of cooperation.

The sides also emphasized the importance of the Baku International Humanitarian Forum in holding exchange of views and discussions.

At the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest of agenda.

