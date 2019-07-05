Azerbaijani FM meets president of Peruvian Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Daniel Enrique Salaverry, the President of the Congress of Peru as part of his working visit to that country, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, Minister Mammadyarov thanked the Peruvian Parliament for just and fair position expressed in the special statements on the Khojaly Genocide and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and he stressed the importance of developing parliamentary diplomacy between Azerbaijan and Peru.

In their turn, President of the Congress, as well as the Chairman of Cultural Committee and the Peru-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, Congressman Dalmiro Palomino Ortiz, Congressman Juan Carlos del Águila Cardenas, and member of the Friendship Group Congressman Víctor Andrés García Belaúnde shared their impressions of their visits to Azerbaijan and development of the country, highly appreciated the contribution of Azerbaijan to the development of intercultural dialogue worldwide.

At the meeting, also fruitful exchanges took place on various aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and Peru and Latin America in general.

News.Az

