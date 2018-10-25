Azerbaijani FM meets president of Slovenia’s National Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the President of the National Council of Slovenia Alojz Kovšca, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az on Thursday.

At the meeting the sides highly appreciated the current level of relations between the two countries and underlined the necessity of deepening the cooperation relations in energy, agriculture, tourism and other fields.

Minister Mammadyarov thanked his interlocutor for the just position of the National Council of Slovenia based on the norms and principles of international law with regard to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and resolution adopted in the National Council on the Khojaly Genocide.

The sides also discussed the projects implemented by the initiative of Azerbaijan, especially the cooperation issues within the Southern Gas Corridor.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

