Azerbaijani FM meets rector of Pontifical Oriental Institute in Holy See

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with David Nazar, rector of the Pontifical Oriental Institute, during his visit to the Holy See, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, Rector David Nazar presented information about the history and activities of Institute. He also noted that the Institute is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan and stressed that this cooperation will contribute to further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Vatican.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov thanked the rector for warm welcome and emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to cooperate with the institute. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov provided information about the projects carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Vatican.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and Pontifical Oriental Institute.

News.Az

News.Az