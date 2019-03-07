Azerbaijani FM meets Russian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Thursday met with Russian Ambassador to the country Mikhail Bocharnikov.

The meeting took place at the request of the Russian side, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides discussed the agenda of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation, as well as ways to boost the cooperation in trade, cultural, humanitarian and other areas. They also exchanged views on the development of successful cooperation in multilateral formats.

Ambassador Bocharnikov invited Minister Mammadyarov to take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Moscow on April 5.

The Azerbaijani minister, in turn, thanked the Russian diplomat for the invitation.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are of strategic nature, Mammadyarov said, hailing the role of Russia, a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, in the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mammadyarov also expressed Azerbaijan’s concern over the presence of Russian officials in the meeting of the Russian-Armenian “Lazarev Club” held in Moscow on March 5-6 last year with the participation of representatives of the so-called regime created in the Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The sides also exchanged views on the ongoing process in the region and the world, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

