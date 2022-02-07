Azerbaijani FM meets Secretary-General of Organization of Turkic States (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, the press service of the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States and credited the activities of the Secretariat of the Turkic Council. Informing the opposite side about the current situation in the region, Bayramov spoke about the restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories. In this regard, the importance of the participation of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in the process of building infrastructure was brought to the attention of the other side.

Amreyev noted with satisfaction Azerbaijan's active role and support within the Organization of Turkic States. He also spoke about the prospects of cooperation of the Organization of Turkic States with other international and regional organizations.

Other issues on the agenda of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as meetings and events to be held in the coming months, were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

News.Az