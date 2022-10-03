Azerbaijani FM meets Swiss State Secretary in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu in Geneva, News.Az reports.

Bayramov informed Leu about his meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Geneva.

“I express gratitude to the Swiss side for the hospitality and well organization of the meeting that hope will foster peace in our region," the Azerbaijani minister said on Twitter.

On October 2, 2022, a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Geneva.

