Azerbaijani FM meets UN rights chief in Geneva

On the sidelines of the 40th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides exchanged their views on the existing cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Minister Mammadyarov informed Bachelet that over 1 million Azerbaijanis subjected to ethnic cleansing and were forcefully expelled from their native lands as a result of occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions of Azerbaijan by Armenian armed forces.

The necessity of restoring the human rights of internally displaced persons whose fundamental rights had been violated was underlined. In this regard, the importance of taking a principled standing and efficient actions by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was emphasized.

Furthermore, the sides discussed various issues of international agenda.

Michelle Bachelet expressed her gratitude to Minister Mammadyarov for voluntary contributions from Azerbaijan last year to support the activities of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

